Diametric Capital LP Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,741 shares during the period. Ferroglobe accounts for 2.1% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.23% of Ferroglobe worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 1,438,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.45.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

