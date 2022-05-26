Diametric Capital LP Decreases Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.15% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 104.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 36,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director David G. Golden bought 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David G. Golden purchased 21,818 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,272.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 113,035 shares of company stock worth $436,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.28.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.