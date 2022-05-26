Diametric Capital LP Cuts Stake in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)

Diametric Capital LP cut its stake in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Synaptogenix were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

SNPX traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. Synaptogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Synaptogenix in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

