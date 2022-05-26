Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 8,506 Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XENT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT remained flat at $$28.24 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,526. The company has a market cap of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 161.94% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.