Diametric Capital LP Buys New Position in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.54% of Dawson Geophysical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWSN. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,313 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,847,000.

Shares of DWSN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

