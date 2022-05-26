Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Target Price to €3.00

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.10 ($3.30) to €3.00 ($3.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €6.60 ($7.02) to €3.30 ($3.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $2.85 on Monday. Elior Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

