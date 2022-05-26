Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,996,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 478,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DENN stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 993,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,552. The firm has a market cap of $623.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

About Denny’s (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.