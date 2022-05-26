Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

WILYY opened at $20.58 on Monday. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

