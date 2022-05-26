Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Trading 5% Higher

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $41.16. 503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Demant A/S from 306.00 to 313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

