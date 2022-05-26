Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.20

Shares of Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Datatec alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes security, networking, collaboration, networking and data centre, and cloud products, as well as global deployment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.