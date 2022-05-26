Datamine FLUX (FLUX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,344.00

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $133,253.62 and $10,344.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,023.00 or 0.67232857 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00029502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00525378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 396% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00031529 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,295,022 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

