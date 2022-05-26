Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives $55.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

DANOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danone from €54.00 ($57.45) to €56.00 ($59.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Danone from €58.00 ($61.70) to €60.00 ($63.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($52.13) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:DANOY remained flat at $$11.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 248,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Danone has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3279 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

