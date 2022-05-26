DAK Capital Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$42,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,619,064 shares in the company, valued at C$54,072,689.24.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.10.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

