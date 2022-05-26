Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 8%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49. 4,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,531,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

