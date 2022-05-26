Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $53.07 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.07 or 0.00179310 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $13,686.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00375786 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.