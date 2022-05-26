CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Up 11.5%

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) shares rose 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 219,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 188,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.80 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.69 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CWC Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Charles Nelson Apps sold 150,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$31,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$519. Insiders have sold 354,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,940 over the last ninety days.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

