CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.98

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 6656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,482,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 52.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 283,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.