Crypton 1-Day Volume Hits $161,875.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $3.10 million and $161,875.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 113.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,431.05 or 0.95220047 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00027293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,680.24 or 0.99556328 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.00519264 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,451,656 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

