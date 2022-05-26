CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.89.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $146.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.50 and a 200-day moving average of $198.48. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,930,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

