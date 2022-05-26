Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Down 2.8%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 2,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 464,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 48,310 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.