Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $85.30

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.30 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.93). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 4,765 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.23. The company has a market cap of £11.33 million and a PE ratio of 11.01.

In other Croma Security Solutions Group news, insider Sebastian Morley purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,020 ($25,191.90).

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

