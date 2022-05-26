Critical Review: Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) & ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Horizon Group Properties alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Group Properties and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 3 0 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.25%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT -128.09% 8.60% 1.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT $80.79 million 9.54 $15.36 million ($1.62) -4.61

ARMOUR Residential REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Horizon Group Properties on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties (Get Rating)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Group Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Group Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.