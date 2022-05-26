Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.73. Approximately 14,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 706,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 2.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -204.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,024.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 192,484 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 132.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 46,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

