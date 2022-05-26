Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.80

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 496635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.