Credits (CS) Market Cap Achieves $2.37 Million

Credits (CS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. Credits has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $265,777.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

