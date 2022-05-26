Credit Suisse Group Cuts Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target to CHF 65

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JBAXY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

About Julius Bär Gruppe (Get Rating)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

