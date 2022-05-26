Cranswick plc (CWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.60 ($0.70) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,004 ($37.80) on Thursday. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 2,824 ($35.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($52.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,376.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,541.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($55.37) to GBX 4,000 ($50.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

