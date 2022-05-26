Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Receives $21.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,829. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $335.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.49. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $291.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 462.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 185,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 178,692 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.