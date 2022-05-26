Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $33.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,385 shares of company stock worth $5,752,492. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $943,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,606,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

