Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Stock Holdings Lessened by King Street Capital Management L.P.

King Street Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250,000 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.55. 32,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,299. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. DA Davidson cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.