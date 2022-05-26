Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $275,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 204,372 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.