Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $275,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 204,372 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
