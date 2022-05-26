Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $873.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to post $873.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $824.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $908.87 million. Copart posted sales of $748.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Stephens raised their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,934,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,179,000 after purchasing an additional 485,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.29. 1,465,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $105.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.