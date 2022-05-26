Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.69 Million

Brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $312.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $261.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Construction Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 18,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,390. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

