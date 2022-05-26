Constellation (DAG) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Constellation (DAG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Constellation has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $125.66 million and approximately $763,870.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

