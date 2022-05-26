Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.45.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.87. 1,480,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,083. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

