Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Lifted to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $100.76.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

