ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNOB. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.26.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

