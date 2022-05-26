Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.69 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.79–$0.73 EPS.

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -10.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $8,347,919.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and have sold 275,672 shares valued at $9,495,522. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

