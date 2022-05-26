Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.19 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $2.19 million and $105,648.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,765.84 or 1.00007276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00036588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00211677 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00092671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00120992 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00224475 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,169,079 coins and its circulating supply is 12,361,056 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

