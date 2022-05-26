COMSYS (OTC:CMSYF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of COMSYS (OTC:CMSYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC CMSYF opened at $28.70 on Thursday. COMSYS has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $28.70.
About COMSYS (Get Rating)
