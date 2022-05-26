Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04.

About Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project covering an area of 853 hectares located in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

