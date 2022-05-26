Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) to post sales of $89.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.36 million and the highest is $92.50 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $92.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $360.74 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $391.26 million, with estimates ranging from $365.02 million to $417.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Computer Task Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG remained flat at $$8.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,749. The company has a market cap of $132.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

