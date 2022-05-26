Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.05

Shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 35412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.
The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.
About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)
Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.
