Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.83.

CMP opened at $44.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -143.93 and a beta of 1.43. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after buying an additional 140,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after purchasing an additional 456,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

