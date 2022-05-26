Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,066. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.