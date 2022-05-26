Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.30) to €8.20 ($8.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded Commerzbank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.68) to €11.70 ($12.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.62.

CRZBY opened at $8.32 on Monday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

