Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,669 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

