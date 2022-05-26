Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,951,000 after purchasing an additional 242,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 56,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,705,000 after buying an additional 82,534 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,162,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,918,000 after buying an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,500,000 after buying an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,669. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

