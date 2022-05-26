Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.4% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.70. 16,089,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,731,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.26.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

