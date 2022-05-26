Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Tops $0.0243

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $150,351.14 and $325.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,955.22 or 0.57014294 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00494700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033192 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.